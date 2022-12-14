KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”

Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend.

Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge well below freezing, and wind chills will be in the single digits.

Then from Dec. 21-27, the National Weather Service predicts the average high will be 40 degrees and the average low will be 22 degrees, below normal for this time of year.

The real concern, however, is Christmas weekend when Kansas City could see dangerously cold temperatures. The NWS is already predicting subzero temperatures from Dec. 24-25.

FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria wrote in his latest blog he’s concerned that for some days next week, the high temperature could struggle to get to 10 degrees with lows at -5 or colder.

From a high temperature standpoint, this may be one of Kansas City’s coldest Christmas days on record, Lauria said. It might not get as cold as Christmas Day 1983, when it reached just 4 degrees, but in the top 10.

Lauria said don’t be surprised when weather forecasts over the next few days get colder and colder with each update.

The NWS is encouraging Kansas City-area residents to have winter clothes and a winter weather survival kit, including blankets, non-perishable food and water, prepared for next week.

