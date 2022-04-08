KANSAS CITY, MO — Bayer presents FOX4’s Science and Weather Together! It’s an interactive and entertaining stem course on all things weather, from snow to tornadoes and everything in between.

The guided course is perfect for educators and home schoolers who want to take a deep dive into weather topics. Or if you’re a weather fan, take the quizzes and test your knowledge!

FOX4 Science and Weather Together presented by Bayer is a premium all-video weather education course! It incorporates physics, chemistry, geography, geology, astronomy and oceanography into vivid entertaining lessons.

There are 20 lessons in total with study guides and links to more printable materials on each topic. Plus, after each video lesson, you can immediately see how much you’ve learned by taking the interactive quiz. You can trust the most accurate team in Kansas City to teach the important lessons every student needs to know alongside experiments and real-world examples.

Science and Weather Together Lessons

Weather vs Climate

The Atmosphere and the Weather Machine

Why Study Weather?

Air and Wind

Seasons

Clouds

Unique Clouds

Precipitation

Storms

Tornadoes

Storm Chasers

Radar

Tropical Weather

Oceans

Winter Weather and Blizzards

Aviation Weather

Weather Tech

Solar and Space Weather

NWS Weather Balloon Launch

TV Weather