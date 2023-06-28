KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dangerous heat is expected in Kansas City this week and it could push the heat index above 100 degrees.

Health experts warn everyone to have a cool place to spend the hottest part of the afternoon and early evening.

Public Transportation

Leaders say beating the heat is as easy as stepping on a KCATA bus or the Kansas City Streetcar to cool down while taking a ride, even if it’s back to the same stop.

It is free to ride Kansas City’s bus system and the KC Streetcar.

Cooling Centers

The easiest way to find a cooling center is to go to the closest community center or library branch.

All of the buildings are designated as cooling centers during normal business hours.

The United Way also keeps a list of specific locations that are open to help. An operator can be reached by calling 211.

The State of Missouri has a searchable online map that will show you the location of the nearest cooling center. The data is published by the Missouri Department of Health.

The following locations are also open and operating as cooling centers:

INDEPENDENCE Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion St. Wednesday, June 28, from Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



JOHNSON COUNTY 14 Library Branches Antioch Blue Valley Cedar Roe Central Resource Cornith De Soto Edgerton Gardner Leawood Pioneer Lenexa City Center Monticello Oak Park Shawnee Spring Hill Olathe Library Branches Olathe Downtown Library Indian Creek Library Spring Hill Civic Center



KANSAS CITY, Mo. Community Centers Brush Creek Community Center 3801 Emanuel Cleaver 11 Blvd. Garrison Community Center 1124 E. Fifth Street Gregg/Klice Community Center 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way Hillcrest Community Center 10401 Hillcrest Road Kansas City North Community Center 3930 NE Antioch Road Line Creek Community Center 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive Marlborough Community Center 8200 The Paseo Boulevard Southeast Community Center 4201 E. 63rd Street Kansas City Tony Aguirre Community Center 2050 W Pennway St. Westport Roanoke Community Center 3601 Roanoke Road Kansas City Library Branches



For people who choose to stay at home, where it may be hotter, it is important to know the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

The following symptoms are signs of heat stroke. Call 911 for help if you see anyone experiencing:

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out

Finally, never leave children or pets in the car, even for a few minutes. Experts say temperatures can climb to dangerous levels incredibly quickly.