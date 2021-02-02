Bitter cold blast for Super Bowl Sunday

In the recent past, in fact the last two Super Bowl Sundays (SBSs) in Kansas City, temperatures were 64 and 65 degrees for Super Bowl 53 and Super Bowl 54, respectively. That’s abnormal for early February for sure, but it was a really nice change of pace to enjoy the last NFL game of the season, especially with the epic celebration that night as the Chiefs wrapped things up against the 49ers. This year, for Super Bowl 55, it’ll be a totally different story.

I spent some time going over every SBS in history and looked at the daytime high temperature in Kansas City for each. In the last 20 SBSs, exactly half had above average temperatures for the day (average highs for early February are 39-41 degrees), nine were colder than normal, and one was right on target. But, I also looked farther back in SB history at the coldest gamedays here in the city. Here’s what I found:

Coldest Super Bowl Sundays in Kansas City history and this Sunday’s forecasted high.

January 9th, 1977 (Super Bowl 11) was the coldest Super Bowl Sunday in KC with a high not even on the plus side of zero! Super Bowl 9 just two years earlier wasn’t that much better and 11 degrees above zero. And this year’s could join the Top 4 coldest SBSs in KC history come this Sunday.

For tomorrow, we’re expecting temps to swell deeper into the 50s before things cool down in a hurry after a cold front around lunch time Thursday. Another quick one Friday night will further push arctic air into Kansas City, helping us drop into the 20s and teens for the weekend.

Wednesday’s highs could be 15-20 degrees warmer than normal. Normal high is 40 degrees.

Different story for Sunday’s highs. Possibly 20-25 degrees below the norm! Normal high is 41 degrees.

Forecasted high temperatures for Sunday afternoon will be around 12 degrees for Kansas City on gameday, possibly taking the #4 spot on the “Coldest SBSs in KC history” list. No outdoor tailgates this year!

Current game time forecast for Super Bowl 55. Updates to follow.

For the game itself in Tampa, the cold front that’ll come through KC midday Thursday will be slowing down right over the Tampa Bay area Sunday. That’ll be the focal point for rain and some thunderstorms, surely, along with some drop in the temperatures. Long-range models are still trying to zero in on a specific timeline. The 60s look like a good bet for kickoff but numbers could slide into the 50s as the night goes on and the front moves farther away. Rain could easily stick around for the 1st half as well. That’ll be something we’ll watch moving forward.