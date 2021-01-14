Blizzard warning, winter weather advisories for Friday snow and wind in Kansas City, NW Missouri

Friday is shaping up to be a very raw feeling day. Blizzard Warnings are posted for northern Missouri and most of the metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

What exactly is a blizzard? It obviously has to do with snow, but it doesn’t technically need to be actively snowing for a blizzard to occur.

Visibility and strong winds combined for a long period of time are expected Friday. Based on the criteria above, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more areas included in this blizzard Friday morning.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Wind gusts should easily reach between 40-50 mph during the day Friday.

If a blizzard wasn’t enough, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are also posted until 6 p.m. Friday.

Snow should move in after 3 a.m. Friday morning and continue throughout most of the morning and into the early afternoon hours. This is when travel will be most difficult.

Expect the first part of the day to be the most dangerous travel wise. Snow will be blowing around most of the day and then the wind will gradually subside into the evening. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is expected.

This is going to be a really hard snow to measure because snow drifts will be a big problem. Expect around 2-3 inches closer to the metro with higher totals in northern Missouri.