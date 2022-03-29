KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Grundy and Harrison counties in Missouri until 10:15 p.m.

Parts of the Kansas City area, particularly counties to the north of the metro, are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until at least 10:30 p.m. as severe thunderstorms move through.

The National Weather Service reports severe storms will continue to push east Tuesday night with strong straight line winds as the main threat.

Storms are expected to weaken over the next two hours, as of 9:40 p.m.

Majority of the Kansas City area is also under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.

This storm is capable of producing 60 mph winds and quarter size hail that can cause damage to vehicles.

Several short tornado warnings for storms capable of producing a tornado have been issued Tuesday night but have since expired, according to the National Weather Service. No actual tornados have been reported so far.

Storm reports:

Just after 8 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to Clinton with penny size hail and 60 mph winds.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a storm spotter reported heavy rain and 40-50 mph winds near 207th Street and K-192 Highway.

At 8:53 p.m. heavy rain and high winds were reported in Camden Point.

Just after 9 p.m. officials reported heavy rain and winds at K-32 and 158th Street.

