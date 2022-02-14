LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Emergency Operations Center was activated after firefighters responded to several grass fires Monday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported that firefighters responded to three grass fires as of 1:30 p.m.

The first grass fire was reported just east of K-10 at North 1300 Road and East 1750 Road. Then firefighters responded to a brush and timber fire in the Baker Wetlands near East 1500 Road and North 1250 Road. After getting that fire under control, firefighters drove to North 2000 Road and East 950 Road, just south of the Kansas River where a massive wood pile was burning.

The county’s emergency operations center worked to coordinate resources and assistance between the agencies involved across the county.

Investigators have not said how the fires started.

There is now a countywide burn ban in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning due to the windy and dry conditions and limited resources.

Lawrence, Baldwin City and Eudora are all included in the ban.

