Busy weather week as warm stretch continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Another busy weather week is in store as we’re expecting more warmth in December and another sharp drop in temperatures from a second dynamic storm system. Hopefully it won’t be producing the same results as last Friday night. Storm surveys continue in Kentucky today after the tornadoes tore through.

[6:46 PM Sunday, 12/12]: Thank you for your patience as we continue to survey the damage from the historic tornado event that impacted western KY Friday night. We have additional storm survey teams from neighboring NWS offices here to help as we continue to survey the damage. pic.twitter.com/ThKmQofMjQ — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 13, 2021

For us, not much came from that last storm. And that’s been the trend for about a month. The last day of measurable rainfall (or precip of any kind) came on November 14th, which seems much longer than just a month ago.

These dry stretches are not uncommon during the winter months (November and December are some of the drier months of the year climatologically), but we do need some rain, just to keep things interesting.

Another, somewhat small, rain chance is in play for the next cold front this Wednesday night. As that front comes through during the evening, showers and possibly a few storms to the southeast will be generated along that boundary.

Future radar as of 9 PM Wednesday night. Showers and a few storms possible along the front with colder air coming in quickly afterwards.

At this time, no severe weather is expected for us (this could change), but it sure will be very windy Wednesday. Gusts of 50-60 mph are not out of the question before the front moves through our area. FYI, a High Wind Watch has already been issued for Wednesday in anticipation.

As of Monday, A High Wind Watch is in effect for Wednesday

Possible 50-60 mph gusts Wednesday and Wednesday night

Rainfall totals still don’t look like much, but something is better than nothing. Better chances for more rain Wednesday night will be south and east of town.

Possible rainfall totals by Thursday morning

Even with the dry last four weeks, the drought conditions have not been very expansive around us.

Drought monitor as of December 13th

The temperatures will probably be the main part of the weather story again this week. We’ll be going for more record high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and we could break the all-time warmest December high temperature record Wednesday too!

We could tie the record high Tuesday and break the record Wednesday.

This is pretty amazing. This is a list of the warmest December high temperatures on record. We hit 74 three times in early December in 2012, 2001, and 1939. Well, we're getting into mid-December and our forecast for this Wednesday…75 degrees! #fox4kc



Credit: ACIS pic.twitter.com/bA7RHBoW1J — Alex Countee (@AlexCounteeWX) December 12, 2021

Even a warm overnight temperature record is in jeopardy Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, we may only be around 60 before warming back into the 70s during the afternoon. As long temps stay above 49 degrees through 11:59 pm Wednesday night, a new record will be set.

After this midweek system moves away, temperatures at least will return to near-normal conditions. That means more 30s & 40s than 50s & 60s as we move through the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. As far as snow goes during this colder period of time, it’s too early to say for sure. We’ll keep you updated!