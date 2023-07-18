HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — People in Cass County are looking at the dings and dents from Monday’s hail storm which dropped pea-to-softball-sized ice on the area.

The storm passed through Harrisonville, where most of the damage hit the northeastern side of town, before moving on to Peculiar and Garden City.

Repairs focused on roofs and car windshields Tuesday. Some people surveying the damage said Monday’s hail was the largest they’ve seen.

“My dad kept them in the freezer and he ran out to get them while it was calming down a little. This is a five inch. And this is about a five or four,” Samantha Fuller, Dayton, Missouri, said.

“What’s the biggest that you’ve seen?” FOX4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“The biggest that my dad went out to get is about 8 inch or more,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the large hail hit her porch door and broke the glass.

“Hit it real good and it’s all broken from the baseball-sized because I doubt a pea-sized could do that,” Fuller said.

Just north in Harrisonville, Evan Woodfin took a hailstone from Monday’s storm out of his freezer and placed it on the spot where it broke his family’s windshield.

“That happened I think halfway through the storm we noticed it. Although we didn’t really see it until after it,” Woodfin said.

Roof repairs were happening up-and-down their street. Freda Willoughby has lived in her home for more than a half century.

“I was talking to [my sister-in-law] and the hail started and she goes ‘What is that noise?’ And I said ‘That’s hail falling on my roof.’ And at that time I looked out and it was like baseball-sized hail,” Willoughby said.

Willoughby said she looked outside during the storm but decided not to leave the safety of her home. Others aren’t as cautious.

“My dad likes to go out during the storm,” Fuller said.

Experts warn anyone with property damage should first contact their insurance company to see if there is a recommended repair company available. They warn this is the time when companies come into town to get paid, but never complete the work.