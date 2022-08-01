LIBERTY, Mo. — The heat is back with a vengeance this week, and the FOX4 forecast is already causing events to be postponed.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department said it’s National Night Out Event is postponed and will now take place Sept. 13.

The event had been planned for Aug. 2.

The sheriff’s office said organizers were told the vinyl on the bounce houses would present a hazard and could potentially burn the children playing on them.

The weather is also too hot for the petting zoo animals that are expected to be part of the event.

Organizers hope the Sept. 13th date will be cooler for everyone who plans on attending.