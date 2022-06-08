LENEXA, Kan. — Home and property owners are beginning to asses the damage following the possible tornado that moved through the metro overnight.

In Lenexa, people also awoke to power issues, as well as tree damage.

The storm destroyed a carport at Wind River Lodge Apartments in Lenexa. It fell on about six cars parked underneath it. Crews worked with tow trucks throughout the morning to remove debris and any cars that were damaged in the parking lot.

The storm also broke windows and ripped off part of the roof at the apartment complex.

In Overland Park, most of the damage in that city is in the area from Quivira to Mission Road and West 90th Street to West 103rd Street, according to the city’s police department.

Most of the damage is broken tree branches and downed limbs.

Overland Park police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

City crews are working to remove trees that are blocking streets. As of 10 a.m., the city said it’s about 30% through its reports, but continues to receive reports as people wake up Wednesday morning.

Then the storm ripped through Leawood, uprooting massive trees along the way.

Downed trees and limbs crushed a garage and damaged other homes across the city.

People living in the area said the high winds woke them overnight.

Leawood police warned Evergy was still working to restore power and fix downed power lines earlier in the morning.

Officers closed 95th street to traffic Wednesday morning because of dangerous power lines and storm debris.

