Kansas City business, school closings

View a list of closings in the Kansas City area, including business and school closures during severe weather in Kansas and Missouri.

Closings

Updated: Jan 25, 2023 / 05:39 AM CST

A

Allen Village School

Kansas City Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

B

Blessed Beyond Measure Ministries

Churches

Closed

Blue Springs R-4

Blue Springs Schools

Remote Learning

Blue Valley USD #229

Overland Park Schools

Closed

Bonner Springs Edwardsville USD #204

Bonner Springs Schools

Closed

C

Center Place Restoration Indep

Independence Schools

Closed

Center School District South KCMO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Clay Platte Montessori School

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed

Clinton County R-3 Plattsburg

800 Frost P.O. Box 287 Schools

Closed

Colonial Child Development Ctr Quivira Campus

PreSkl.

Closed

Colonial Child Development Ctr Wornall Campus

PreSkl.

Closed

Country Club Pre-School

Kansas City PreSkl.

Closed

Cowgill R-6 MO

Cowgill Schools

Closed

Cristo Rey Kansas City

Kansas City Schools

Closed

D

Desoto USD #232 KS

Desoto Schools

Closed

E

East Lynne 40 Schools

East Lynn Schools

Closed

Excelsior Springs District #40

Excelsior Springs Schools

Remote Learning

F

Fort Osage R-1 MO

Independence Schools

Closed

Foster Grandparents WyCo

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Frontier School of Innovation

Schools

Remote Learning

G

Gardner-Edgerton-Antioch USD #231

231 E. Madison Schools

Closed

Garnett USD #365

Garnett Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Grain Valley R-5 MO

Grain Valley Schools

Closed

Grandview CSD #4 MO

Grandview Schools

Closed

Great Circle Academy

Independence Schools

Closed

H

Hand in Hand Child Center Indep

Daycare

Closed

Hardin-Central School District

Hardin Schools

Closed

Harrisonville Cass R-9 Schools MO

Harrisonville Schools

Closed

Henry County R-1 MO

Windsor Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Hickman Mills C-1 MO

Kansas City Schools

Closed

I

Independence Public Schools

Independence Schools

Closed

J

JOCO Meals on Wheels

Olathe Activ.

No Meal Delivery

JOCO Senior Dining Centers

Olathe Activ.

Closed

K

KC International Academy

Kansas City Schools

Remote Learning

Kansas City Christian School PVKS

Prairie Village Schools

Closed

Kearney R-1 Schools

Kearney Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

L

Lakeland R-3 School Dist MO

Deepwater Schools

Closed

Lathrop R-2 MO

Lathrop Schools

Closed

Lees Summit R-7 School Dist.

Lee's Summit Schools

Remote Learning

Louisburg USD #416

Louisburg Schools

Closed

M

Marais des Cygnes Valley - USD 456

melvern Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Milestones Academy

Schools

Closed

N

North Platte R-1 School District MO

Dearborn Schools

Closed

O

Oak Grove R-6 School District MO

Oak Grove Schools

Closed

Odessa R-7 MO

Odessa Schools

Closed

Olathe USD #233 KS

Olathe Schools

Closed

Orrick R-11 School District MO

Orrick Schools

Closed

Osawatomie USD #367 KS

Osawatomie Schools

Closed

Ottawa USD #290 KS

Ottawa Schools

Closed

P

Piper USD #203

Kansas City Schools

Closed

Platte County R-3 School District

Platte City Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Plaza Heights Christian Academy

Blue Springs Schools

Closed

Pleasant Hill R-3 Schools MO

Pleasant Hill Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Pleasant View R-6 Trenton MO

Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

R

Raymore Peculiar R-2 MO

Raymore Schools

Remote Learning

Raytown C-2 District

Raytown Schools

Closed

Richmond R-16 MO

Richmond Schools

Closed

S

Smithville R-2

Smithville Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

Spring Hill USD #230 KS

Spring Hill Schools

Closed

St. Regis Early Childhood Center

Kansas City Daycare

Closed

Summit Achievement Center South

Olathe Schools

Closed

Summit Christian Academy

Lee&apos;s Summit Schools

Closed

T

Timothy Lutheran School Blue Springs

Blue Springs Schools

Closed

Turner USD #202

Kansas City Schools

Starts 2 Hours Late

U

University Academy Charter School

Kansas City Schools

Closed

W

West Platte R-2 Schools MO

Weston Schools

Closed

