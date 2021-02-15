Coldest morning in over 30 years expected Tuesday

We started out very cold this morning with record lows at -10 at KCI. That broke another record for the second straight day set back in 1936.

It’s poised to get even colder overnight tonight. In case you’re wondering, -23 is the record for Kansas City set back in 1989. I don’t expect it to get quite that cold locally, but it’s going to be closer than many of us would like.

Overnight lows in the metro should be close to -15. It’s not out of the question that areas in northern Missouri could see -20 to -25 readings early Tuesday morning.

Wind will be calmer, but you can still expect wind chills of at least -30 to start the day. Frostbite in less than 20 minutes is still possible. Conditions will gradually improve Tuesday afternoon while we slowly come out of the Arctic air Wednesday.