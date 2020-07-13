Comet NEOWISE may be visible a few nights in the metro this week

It’s been a while since we’ve been able to see a comet in the skies without a telescope, but NEOWISE has provided some nice visuals over the last few days. The problem is, if you’re like me, you haven’t been able/wanted to get up at 3-4 AM to see it. That will change for a few days this week as it’s going to be visible at night!

For a video breakdown of the best way to see it, watch the weather video in the tab above. Starting July 12, this comet will be visible just on the horizon off to the north-northwest. It’s likely that you’re going to be disappointed right away in the city for a couple of different reasons. The light pollution will make this harder to see and trees and other buildings may block your view immediately. This will gradually rise in the sky the next few days and that may provide more people with a view. The best way to see it will be to get out of city lights and use binoculars.

You won’t be able to see this until it’s fully dark outside, especially early in the week. The positives we have going for us this week? The moon isn’t full and we avoid that source of light pollution. The weather should also cooperate this week with relatively clear skies most of the next few nights. The times above indicate when it should be completely dark outside and therefore the best time to view. “Best Darkness Times” above refers to the end of nautical twilight and the beginning of when you should check it out. Enjoy the show and share photos with us if you see it!