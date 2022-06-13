KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The oppressive heat reaches dangerous levels this week, and the forecast looks like it’s here to stay.

City leaders are doing what they can to help people who don’t have working air conditioners, or can’t afford to run them.

Kansas City

In Kansas City, community centers are open and operating as cooling centers during normal business hours.

Many of the city’s free spray grounds are also open to provide relief.

For the unhoused in Kansas City, many shelters are open during the day as cooling centers. Outreach teams will also be moving through the streets to make sure everyone knows that shelters are available.

The city’s buses and the streetcar are also air conditioned and free to ride.

Independence

In Independence, the city opened the Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgison Avenue as a cooling center.

The site will will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Wednesday, June 15.

The center will have water available to anyone who stops by, as well as a place to rest and cell phone chargers.

Other Cooling Centers

If your city isn’t listed, you can always go to a community center or a library branch. They will be open during normal business hours. They are free for you to spend the day and cool off as needed.

Health Departments warn that people should not rely on a fan as a primary source of cooling on extremely hot days. Go to an air-conditioned location if it’s not available inside your home.

Also make sure you check on neighbors and friends at least twice a day during extreme heat.

If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, Kansas City police officers will conduct a welfare check. If the person lives inside the Kansas City, Missouri, limits, call 816-234-5111. If you have information that it is an emergency, or someone’s life is in danger, call 9-1-1.

