INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is under a Heat Advisory Friday, and the heat is expected to continue into next week.

Due to the high temperatures, Independence opened its Sermon Community Center at 201 North Dodgion St. The center will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15.

There will also be water, locations to rest, and a place to recharge cell phones available to all.

The United Way also has cooling centers open across the metro. If you need a cool place to spend the afternoon, or the weekend, call 211 to help find one near your home.

If you decide to stay at home during the hot weather, make sure you take precautions to protect yourself and pets.

Avoid being outdoors when possible and stay well hydrated by drinking water throughout the day.

People who don’t take precautions may suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke. The conditions can be serious and even life threatening. If you experience any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately:

High body temperature

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out

