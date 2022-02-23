KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews got a jumpstart on metro roads hours before the next round of winter weather was forecasted to arrive in the metro.

STATE HIGHWAYS

KDOT

Due to the extremely low temperatures, KDOT crews will not pretreat roads Wednesday. A spokesperson said there is residual salt left over from last week’s storm that will help when the snow begins to fall.

KDOT said crews are prepared to get out with their equipment and will begin plowing when the storm arrives and snow begins to accumulate.

MoDOT

The Missouri Department of Transportation said while crews are out treating roads Wednesday, the majority of the focus will be on outer roads and other minor routes. That’s because MoDOT said major highways still have salt and treatment on them from last week’s snow.

MoDOT said it’s OK on supplies and used the following on Missouri highways over the past 8 months:

66,000 tons of salt and sodium chloride

1,276,416 tons of salt brine

16,981 tons of sand

258,683 tons of beet juice

CITIES

KANSAS

Lenexa

Lenexa plans to bring in a small crew early Thursday morning to treat roads, if they become dangerous. You’ll be able to follow operations tomorrow on the city’s Snow Headquarters page.

Lenexa said it is well stocked on supplies used to treat streets, and still has a good supply available.

Merriam

Public Works crews plan to monitor conditions beginning Wednesday.

They plan to arrive early Thursday morning to pretreat primary roads, bridges and hills before shifting as the snow begins to fall, if needed.

Overland Park

Leaders in Overland Park are monitoring the forecast Wednesday and will update residents on the city’s plan of attack Wednesday or Thursday.

A city spokesperson said that even after last week’s storm, they are fortunate that there have only been a few snows this season and the city remains well stocked on supplies.

Olathe

City crews will meet with leaders Wednesday afternoon to solidify a plan and will release how they expect to deal with the storm later in the day.

Shawnee

The city said salt and chemicals remain on the road from last week, so crews won’t hit the streets until the snow begins falling on Tuesday.

MISSOURI

Grandview

Crews pretreated emergency snow routes, bridges and hills Wednesday morning.

The city will also receive more than 1,100 tons of salt over the next several weeks to replenish what they’ve used so far this winter. The first order was delivered Wednesday afternoon. The city has also ordered 5,000 gallons of beet juice to use.

Kansas City

Crews will begin pre-treating with salt Thursday morning and will shift to plowing operations as snow accumulates. They will continue plowing Friday.

Residents can track their progress online.

The city has also enacted it’s extreme weather plan that will remain in place through Sunday, Feb. 27. This means there will be an overnight overflow center available when homeless shelters are full.

A warming bus managed by Hope Faith will also be in service to transport people to shelters for night.

All ten community centers across the city will be open during the day for anyone to use as place to stay warm.

Lee’s Summit

City crews are pretreating residential streets throughout the day on Wednesday. They will switch to 12-hour shifts beginning Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

The city said they are in good shape with its supply of road treatments.

The city will update plans on its website.

Liberty

Public Works plans to handle the forecasted 1/4″-1″ of snow by treating the streets instead of plowing. The city said materials used will not be as effective because it is so cold, but expect it to be manageable.

The city said if plowing is necessary, crews are ready.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

KC Streetcar

The streetcar authority plans to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans and determine if crews will need to pretreat streetcar stops.

A spokesperson said all streetcars have heated pantographs installed to help with any accumulation on the overhead wires, and BrushyMcBrushface will be in action, if needed.

Ride KC

Ride KC is making sure those who use buses will be safe waiting for them to arrive.

Crews are putting down salt at transit shelters and transit centers to help with traction and melt snow in waiting areas.

We will add to this story as additional cities release their snow plans for Thursday.