December derecho
Extreme wind damages holiday light displays across Kansas City
Video
Power restored to more than 200k Kansas, Missouri customers following massive outage
Video
Wild videos put you in the middle of Kansas dust storm
Video
Woman decorates tree that crashed through ceiling
High winds damage hangars at Kansas City’s downtown airport
Video
Smoke from Kansas wildfires carried by storm system as far north as Chicago
What fueled a day of extreme storms across the Midwest
3 die, 20 injured on Kansas highways during high winds Wednesday
Wildfires fueled by high wind destroy homes, kill cattle in Kansas
Video
Joe's Weather Blog: Recapping a historic derecho in December
Tree crashes on top of Overland Park home as wind whips through area
Video
Nearly 40K still without power in Kansas, Missouri after high winds; might take time to restore
Video
Teen injured after being struck by falling tree branch in Shawnee
Updates: High wind in Kansas causes power outages, dark skies, wildfires, and highway closings
Video
High winds too much for some 18-wheelers on Missouri, Kansas highways
Video
Trending Stories
Downtown Kansas City bar calls out Jackson Mahomes after incident
‘This is a tornado warning to our community:’ KC doctors fear the worst with omicron
Video
Kansas City police investigating suspicious death near 47th and Sterling
Video
Witness describes Westport crash involving KCFD firetruck that killed 3 people
Video
Joe’s Weather Blog: Can it snow by the end of the year? (FRI-12/17)
‘Nail in the coffin’: North-south ‘war’ declared as KC Council approves redistricting plan
Video