ST. LOUIS — Despite a series of thunderstorms and sporadic rainfall this month, much of Missouri continues to deal with drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, around 78% of the state is considered to be in a moderate, severe or extreme drought stage. That includes parts of the Kansas City area like Cass, Lafayette, Johnson, Saline and Pettis counties.

Roughly another 17% is considered to be abnormally dry.

Only around 5% of the state is not dealing with drought concerns right now, and that includes much of St. Louis City and St. Louis County. The National Weather Service reports that St. Louis is slightly ahead of normal precipitation this month with around 4.5 inches of rainfall.

Similar storm systems have formed in Kansas City and Springfield this month, but both are below average in rainfall this year, aiding in regional droughts.

In Columbia, Missouri, the largest city under an “extreme drought” rating, it’s shaping up to be five consecutive months with less-than-average precipitation.

The closer an area is to extreme drought conditions, like Columbia, the more likely they have already experienced major crop and pasture losses. Risks for fire danger and water shortages are also elevated in such areas.

Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order in late-May declaring a “drought alert” in Missouri, which remains in effect and has enabled various resources in recent weeks. A committee also met on Tuesday to discuss response efforts and how to help farmers hit hard by the abnormally dry conditions.

Some solutions to deal with droughts in the past have included a hay lottery program, opening public waters for livestock and easing hay hauling restrictions. Missouri residents are also encouraged to submit information online about how they are being impacted by local drought conditions.