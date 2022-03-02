KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dry conditions, warm temperatures and a breeze made for a dangerous combination across the Kansas City area Wednesday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to three grass fires in two hours Wednesday afternoon.

“Do not burn anything today,” the department wrote on Twitter. “Not trash, not a ‘controlled burn,’ nothing. The vegetation is dry and there’s enough wind to really spread flames.”

The Independence Fire Department agreed, issuing a burn ban. The ban is in effect across the city through 8 a.m. on March 6.

The ban also means that residents need to properly dispose of smoking materials and fireplace logs. Anyone who uses charcoal in a grill also needs to douse the briquettes with water and place them in a metal container after they’ve been used.

