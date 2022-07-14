KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest drought monitor shows that a short term drought continues to grow across a good portion of Missouri. Severe drought now extends along the Interstate 70 corridor from the Kansas City Metro east into Columbia.

The drought monitor is released every Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center, highlighting areas where dry weather is impacting vegetation and waterways across the country.

Drought Monitor released on July 14th with data through July 12th (National Drought Mitigation Center)

As of July 12th, more than 40% of Missouri is in moderate or severe drought. “Moderate drought” now include the I-70 corridor from Jackson county into Lafayette, Johnson (MO), Saline, and Pettis.

“Abnormally dry” conditions cover 62% of the state and extend through Jackson, Cass, Ray, and Carroll counties. A sliver of Johnson & Miami counties in Kansas have been added to the “abnormally dry” category.

The abnormally dry and drought conditions began to develop as we transitioned from spring into summer. Only three months ago, in mid April, the entire state of Missouri was drought free.

Month-to-date, Kansas City International Airport (KCI) is one inch below normal in terms of rainfall. Four of the last 14 days have been rain free in Kansas City. Year-to-date though, KCI is more than one inch above normal.

20% of Missouri was in drought on July 5th

All of Missouri was drought free only three months ago.

With a relatively dry and hot summer pattern across the Plains and Midwest, widespread rain continues to be absent from the long range forecast. You can stay up to date on the when showers are expected again in your neighborhood by downloading our free FOX4 news app.