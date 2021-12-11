Dynamic storm system leads to deadly tornadoes Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Kansas City was spared from the destruction states like Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas saw last night. In fact, we only picked up some sprinkles Friday afternoon on our way to a 65-degree day. Another above-average December day.

Here’s a look at the severe storm reports from last night:

Tornado reports are red, wind gust and hail reports are blue, and wind damage reports are a sky blue color.

At least 32 tornado reports, 167 wind reports, and 20 hail reports came in at time of writing this story. The majority of the tornado reports came from the “quad-state” region of NE Arkansas, SE Missouri, NW Tennessee, and western Kentucky, where a very large wedge tornado travelled over 200 miles through those four states. You can clearly see the line of different tornado reports in that area. Verification is needed, but that tornado track could break the record for longest tornado track in U.S. history!

Definitely a sad scene out of central and western Kentucky this morning:

Just in: video from our @WHAS11 drone – video from Bowling Green, KY – devastation after an overnight tornado. pic.twitter.com/avBqHeBCzi — ChrisGegg (@ChrisGegg) December 11, 2021

There was even severe damage reported in Edwardsville, IL as an Amazon fulfillment center took a hit from storms passing through that area. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the current situation throughout these areas this weekend.

The weather for Kansas City continues to look nice this weekend, and the mild to above-average trend is expected to continue into next week. Highs will only stay in the 40s for today, as we push back into the 50s tomorrow, and 60s/70s Monday through Wednesday. We’re once again watching possible new record high temperatures Tuesday & Wednesday!

Another strong cold front will come through Kansas City Wednesday night/Thursday morning, leading to another harsh drop in temperatures.

More warmth Monday-Wednesday with a cold front and rain chance Wednesday night

We’ll keep you updated on the week ahead, from an updated severe weather recap from out east, to more record warmth and another strong, dynamic storm system next week.