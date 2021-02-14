Even colder Monday, more light snow expected

As I sit here and wait for NASCAR to resume, things are tough outside. It’s next level cold outside. Even at this hour, wind chills are close to -30 and we’re a degree away from our record low on this date.

I think it get’s marginally worse on Monday and the next 48 hours are going to test our patience and we really need to check on those that have limited heat and can’t reliably get indoors. It will be seriously brutal and life threatening outside.

We’re going to get a couple different bursts of snow overnight and during the day Monday. The main focus will be south and east of the metro, especially the first one. The 2nd burst should impact us late morning and around lunch Monday. I think we could pick up an inch pretty quickly in many locations. This is probably the most difficult driving time we’ll see on Monday.

Snow should wind down for most of us later in the afternoon as we clear out slowly and set the stage for the coldest night in a very long time.

We miss out on the major snow again, but areas around Butler, Clinton, and Sedalia may see a few totals between 2-3″ locally. Expect bitter cold for one more day and then a rebound by mid week.