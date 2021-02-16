Evergy says Southwest Power Pool lifted rolling power outages order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy announced that as of 10:15 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool has lifted its emergency electricity reduction order.
The energy company says they will be returning power to customers as soon as possible.
The SPP continues to operate under emergency energy alerts as extended coldEvergy
temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid, so may request additional
outages as the severe weather conditions continue. Evergy will provide updates on local
and SPP system conditions as they become available.
Evergy asks that customers continue to conserve energy as much as possible.