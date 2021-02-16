Evergy says Southwest Power Pool lifted rolling power outages order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy announced that as of 10:15 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool has lifted its emergency electricity reduction order.

The energy company says they will be returning power to customers as soon as possible.

The SPP continues to operate under emergency energy alerts as extended cold

temperatures continue to strain the regional power grid, so may request additional

outages as the severe weather conditions continue. Evergy will provide updates on local

and SPP system conditions as they become available. Evergy

We thank you for working with us this morning. At 10:15, the SPP lifted the current order and intermittent outages have been suspended at this time. Power should be coming back online soon for those impacted. We thank you for conserving energy and ask that you continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/E0EKsKmAwy — Evergy (@evergypower) February 16, 2021

Evergy asks that customers continue to conserve energy as much as possible.