KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures are expected to soar as the sunshine returns Monday afternoon. The heat mixed with high humidity will make it feel upwards of 100 degrees.

That means air conditioners will be working overtime, straining the power grid across the metro.

In an effort to make sure the power stays on, Evergy is notifying certain customers that it will take control of their smart thermostats.

It will only impact customers who signed up for Evergy’s thermostat program.

Evergy said it will adjust the thermostats of homeowners in the program by several degrees between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.

Customers enrolled in the energy-savings program will receive a push alert before Evergy remotely adjusts the thermostat. Those customers can opt out through the alert. Evergy said homeowners in the program are also able to change the temperature at any time.

In exchange for enrolling in Evergy’s thermostat program, customers received a discount on a smart thermostat.

This is the first energy savings event of the season for Evergy. The company said it will never have more than one event a day, or more than three in a week.

