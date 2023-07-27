KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire Kansas City metro through Friday evening as temperatures remain unseasonably warm for the next few days.

“We didn’t even go outside yesterday. We tried to. We had the plastic pool outside, and they didn’t even want to go out there,” said AJ Bharti, a dad bringing his kids to a park early to avoid the heat of the day.

And now parents know it’s day two of that extreme heat, feeling even more brutal than the thermometer may have you believe.

For example, the Kansas City International Airport reached a heat index of 117 degrees Wednesday evening, tying a 50-year-old record.

Thursday didn’t feel much better.

At the Harrison Street DIY Skate Park, there wasn’t much cover from the sun.

“I feel like it’s kind of a part of that skater lifestyle. You just don’t really care. You know, we like to push our limits and really go for it,” skater Curtis Tinin said.

He wanted to take advantage of his day off, but he planned to cut skating short without more water.

“Yeah, I actually just finished my last bottle so,” Tinin said.

“I feel it a lot in my chest, for sure. I definitely feel it whenever I breathe,” he said of the heat.

But conditions were even more extreme for construction workers like those on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge — with temperatures approaching 100 degrees while some worked in a crow’s nest situation.

Just a bit north in Parkville, new mom and hair stylist Carli Reith said it was important for her and her 3-month-old daughter Nova to get out early. She’s feeling bad for her still-pregnant sister-in-law.

“She is hot and ready for her fourth to be here,” Reith said with a laugh.

“I have a lot of clients that come in and they want curls or it to last throughout the day,” Reith said. “But on a day like today, it’s kind of hard because there’s not any amount of hairspray in the world that can hold your hair if it’s so humid hot.”

“I do a lot of hair extensions too, and so getting those clients coming in being like, ‘Let’s just take it out for the summer,'” she said, laughing again.

Most of Wednesday’s peak heat indices hit between 5-8 p.m. and the extreme temperatures are expected to continue this week, so take care if you’re planning on heading outside.