KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is going to see a few more days of high temperatures and humidity before relief arrives.

The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Friday for the following counties:

Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Macon, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended to 10 p.m. Thursday for counties further to the north: Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas, and Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Adair and Buchanan counties in Missouri.

The Excessive Heat Warning started Saturday as the Kansas City area has seen temperatures in the upper-90s and heat indexes over 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch or Warning is issued whenever dangerous temperatures are possible.

On Monday, Kansas City set a heat index record for the third day in a row.

Monday’s peak heat index hit 119 degrees, breaking Sunday’s record of 118 degrees, which broke Saturday’s tied record of 117 degrees.

The National Weather Service expects the heat index to reach 110 degrees again on Tuesday and Wednesday, 105-110 degrees on Thursday and 100-110 degrees on Friday.

Experts encourage anyone with outdoor plans this week to reschedule or move inside. Kansas City-area schools and city parks and recreation departments are doing just that, canceling outdoor activities.

But if you have to be outside for long periods, make sure you’re prepared. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Experts also recommend wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Thankfully there is some relief in sight. The FOX4 Weather Team is tracking a cold front coming through the Midwest this weekend, bringing temperatures down to the 80s and the heat index down to the low 90s. Clouds and some rain chances will also be around Sunday.