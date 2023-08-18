KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for a stretch of extremely hot days in the Kansas City area with temperatures approaching or hitting triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch starting at noon Saturday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued whenever dangerous temperatures are possible.

FOX4’s Weather Team says the heat index, or feels like temperature, will very likely exceed 105 degrees and could hit 110 degrees.

Although the watch only goes through Tuesday night, high temperatures will continue into the week.

The Kansas City-area had an Excessive Heat Warning earlier this year for another heat wave, but this is the first Excessive Heat Watch for a prolonged period of time since 2021, the NWS said.

FOX4’s Weather Team is encouraging anyone with outdoor plans this weekend to reschedule or move inside.

But if you have to be outside for long periods, make sure you’re prepared. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Experts also recommend wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Finally, make sure to check on people who are susceptible to heat, young children and the elderly.