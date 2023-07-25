KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heat is on in the Kansas City region for the rest of this week, and it’s already leading to some events around the area getting moved or pre-emptively canceled.

FOX4 Weather is forecasting high temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s through the weekend, with heat index readings between 100 and 110 degrees during peak times.

FOX4 will keep track of how the heat impacts planned outdoor activities, listing any cancelations or postponements as we learn of them each day:

Tuesday:

Merriam’s Pop with a Cop scheduled for July 26 is canceled.

Olathe’s Fourth Friday event is canceled.

Raytown police postponed its safety fair originally scheduled for July 27, and hopes to reschedule in late September.

See current temperatures in spots around the Kansas City area in the image below: