Fall Back this Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends

The last Sunday sunset after 6 PM occurred today. Fitting, that we were able to enjoy it on a holiday with some extra evening light for Trick-or-Treating and other festivities, but we’ll settle into those darker days pretty quickly. Next week, our sun sets just after 5 PM each day. Early riser? Good news for you: a bit more sunshine early to help you get your day started.

We’ll already be in the sub 5 PM sunsets at the end of November with about 3 weeks worth of that. But the bottom line is the darker days are settling in soon. Enjoy these last moments of late sunsets while you can this week.