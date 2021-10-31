Fall Back this Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The last Sunday sunset after 6 PM occurred today. Fitting, that we were able to enjoy it on a holiday with some extra evening light for Trick-or-Treating and other festivities, but we’ll settle into those darker days pretty quickly. Next week, our sun sets just after 5 PM each day. Early riser? Good news for you: a bit more sunshine early to help you get your day started.

We’ll already be in the sub 5 PM sunsets at the end of November with about 3 weeks worth of that. But the bottom line is the darker days are settling in soon. Enjoy these last moments of late sunsets while you can this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kansas City Weather News

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first