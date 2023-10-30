KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you haven’t been out to take photos of the fall colors around the Kansas City area, now might be your last chance of the season.

Fall foliage around Kansas City is now high to peak color, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier says the recent rain and chilly nights have helped bring out a few more bursts of color.

Sugar maple, serviceberry, and sweet gum are adding pops of oranges and reds, while honey locust, black walnut, and hickories are adding various yellows to the landscape.

The MDC says dry conditions over the summer and into the fall are causing some trees, especially in the south part of the region, to be on the dull side, contributing more brown than usual to the landscape. With rain and colder weather in the forecast, trees could lose leaves rapidly in the next few weeks.

For scenic fall color drives in the Kansas City region, the MDC says to try Highway 45 in Platte County. This rural highway will take you from Kansas City’s Northland through Parkville, then up to Weston. You could even continue up to Lewis and Clark Village before crossing state lines to Atchison. Highway 45 is also close to the Missouri River if you want to stop for more scenic views.

Highway 224 in Lafayette County also follows the Missouri River.

It starts in the east in the small town of Napoleon and continues through Wellington and Lexington to the west. The state tourism department says Highway 224 has been designated as the Old Trails Road Scenic Byway because of its history and picturesque drive.

On the other side of the state line, Glacial Hills Scenic Byway will give you all the Kansas fall views.

In the south it starts in Leavenworth, once again by the Missouri River, at the intersection of K-7 and K-92. Then head north up to Atchison and you could even drive all the way up to the Nebraska-Kansas border.

If you’re looking for an easier route, in the middle of Kansas City, cruise down Ward Parkway, where colorful trees line the street. You can check out the massive, historic homes just south of the Country Club Plaza before heading to Brookside or Waldo.