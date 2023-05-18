KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 weather team understands how important it is for farmers to stay ahead of the weather. Make informed decisions about your agriculture needs with the latest rainfall, temperature, wind, and humidity forecasts for eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Whether you need to adjust irrigation schedules, prepare for extreme weather events, or anticipate crop yields, our team of meteorologists has you covered.

Moisture, Drought, & Precipitation

Wind Speed & Gusts

Temperature & Humidity

FOX4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Alex Countee and Jacob Lanier will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area:

Watch their reports on your television, online, and on our Facebook page

Use FOX4 Interactive Radar to track storms in your area

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android