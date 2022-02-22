KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to last Thursday, it has really been a snowy February so far. And more is on the way for this Thursday.

The next upper-level disturbance is diving into California and Arizona on Tuesday and Wednesday, and pushing through the KC region for Thursday.

Future radar as of 10 AM Thursday the 24th

Future radar as of 10 PM Thursday the 24th

Totals at the moment look to be around a dusting to 2″, but there are always heavier bands of snow that could put more like 3″ or an isolated 4″ spot on the ground. We’ll keep you up-to-date.

This February, like ones in 2004, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, has been producing snow at a much higher rate compared to the past January and December.

The snowfall total for KC in February alone is 9.3″, thanks mostly to the 7″ picked up at the airport last Thursday. This ups the season total to 14.6″ (and knocking Joe out of the snowfall prediction contest; I’m next up to be out with any more heavy snows).

Not even 25 miles…that's all that separated KCI from 7" of snow…to NO snow at all…but alas it wasn't meant to be. The winter total so far 14.6". Thus the first casualty of the #FOX4KC Winter Forecast "Golden Snowflake" contest is me. JL #fox4kc #snow #goldensnowflake pic.twitter.com/z3CtVyXKKW — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) February 19, 2022

February is usually the snowiest winter month around KC (February avg. snowfall is 5.9″ compared to 4.9″ for January and 4″ for December), so it’s no real surprise that we’re upping the snow numbers this month.

What is impressive is the fact that we’re advancing near the Top 25 snowiest Februarys in KC while dealing with drought conditions.

A list of the snowiest Februarys in KC weather history. February 2022 is currently in 26th place. Courtesy: NWS

And we’re still under those abnormally dry conditions for a good chunk of the viewing area.

Keep eyes on Thursday’s snowfall and check back with the latest updates!