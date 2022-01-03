Finally feeling like winter in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Wasn’t December a treat? If you like warmth and no snow, that is.

With the new year came a big change in KC’s mild winter pattern. In fact, when we look at December’s temperatures (both highs and lows), we came out exactly 10 degrees warmer than normal! That put December 2021 pretty high up in the record books.

KC finished December exactly 10.0 degrees above normal and was the 3rd warmest on the 134-year record! KC picked up only 0.50" of precip for the 23rd driest Dec. on record. Dec 2021 was 1 of only 2 (2004) in 134-years to not receive even a trace of snow! #Then2022Happened — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 1, 2022

Now in January 2022, that warm trend vanished. A brutal blast of arctic air finally rushed in this past weekend, while dumping our first accumulating snow on New Year’s Day.

Not much came from the first round. I like to think of it as a nice introduction to winter: light accumulations with some sleet and freezing rain to go along with it. Travel was slow and slick Saturday, but not impossible by any stretch.

Thanks to that sleet/freezing rain mixing with the snow Saturday morning, actual totals came out lower than anticipated.

Snowfall totals from January 1, 2022. Credit: NWS

Looking forward, the next round of arctic air is on the way. Another cold front drops through the area Tuesday night, sending the 40s from Tuesday afternoon away and replacing them with 20s and 10s.

4-day forecast as of Monday, January 3rd.

Morning temperatures Friday may even drop below zero for the first time this season in Kansas City. We’ll keep eyes on that possibility. The main story, though, later this week will be the round of snow coming in with the cold.

Snow coming in from the northwest around midnight this Thursday.

Timing continues to look like Wednesday night (after midnight) and ending before noon Thursday, so that means there will be slowdowns/problems for the Thursday AM drive. Totals are still scattered around, but most model data is in the 1-3″ range at the moment.

Snow in the area for the Thursday AM commute. Plan on some slowdowns and slick spots.

Everything moves east quickly. We look to be snow-free by 12 PM.

Continue to check back for more details later today through Wednesday! As for the long range outlook, January definitely looks like payback for a mild December. Even with the quick warm-up today and tomorrow, the next 10 days or so look chilly.

Surface temperature departure from normal for January 5th through January 12th. Credit: WeatherBell

There are at least signs of temperatures returning to near-normal levels for the 2nd half and especially the last week of January. But, we’ll watch for additional updates.