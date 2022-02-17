LENEXA, Kan. — Property owners in the Kansas City metro have a lot of work ahead after a record amount of snow fell Thursday.

As you grab a shovel, or a snow blower, a metro fire department is asking homeowners to take an extra step while digging out from the snow.

The Lenexa Fire Department is asking anyone with a fire hydrant on their property to also clear the snow around it. They don’t want to be called to a fire and end up having to waste precious time searching for a hydrant, or removing snow to reach it.

Fire departments report that it can take up to 5 minutes for them to dig out a hydrant. They say those 5 minutes are critical when responding to a fire.

As snow plows start making their way into neighborhoods, even more snow will end up burying the hydrants.

Depending on where you live, it may be the city’s responsibility to clear the area. But, in many communities it is the property owner’s responsibility.

Residents are asked to make sure there isn’t snow within 3 feet of a hydrant, in all directions. Firefighters also need a path from the hydrant to the road to be cleared. This allows crews to easily access the water supply quickly, if needed.

Other metro fire departments are retweeting Lenexa’s advice, hoping property owners will comply and respond to the request.

