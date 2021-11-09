First hard freezes possible this weekend in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Fall is in full force. Some of the trees are putting on a show, with bright fall colors of red, yellows and oranges. And our temperatures have started to cool down quite a bit. Daily average high temperatures are only in the mid 50s this week.

And morning lows have already dipped into the freezing range a couple of times already: 32 degrees at KCI on the morning of Nov. 2 and 29 degrees on Nov. 3.

More freezing morning lows look possible this weekend after our next rain chance Wednesday.

Scattered showers will likely start early Wednesday morning, with a few dry, cloudy hours around midday for most.

Future radar for 6 AM Wednesday, November 10th. A stationary front will be in our area around that time as well.

Future radar for 5:30 PM Wednesday, November 10th. The cold front will push through the area Wednesday night.

Then, storms forming in central Kansas will be heading our way in time for the PM rush hour. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and thunderstorms will be area-wide. A half inch to one and a half inches of rain could fall by early Thursday. Luckily, all rain moves out in time for the Thursday AM commute.

After the front moves out, high temperatures won’t really have an opportunity to bounce back like they normally would, thanks to a consistent northwest wind and some reinforcing cold shots for the rest of the work week.

High pressure moves for Saturday, backing off the wind. But our morning lows should be pretty cold. Saturday morning may be our first official “hard freeze” of this fall season.

Possible Saturday (the 13th) morning low temperatures around Kansas City.

A “hard freeze” is defined as any morning low temperature at 28 degrees or colder. Here in Kansas City, on average, our first morning where temperatures meet that criteria is Nov. 5, so we’re a bit behind schedule in that regard.

Kansas City has not had a hard freeze (28 degrees) yet this season. On average, the first hard freeze occurs on 11/5 so we are late! Fortunately, that has led to a prolonged period of Fall colors around the KC Metro. #KeepingKCPretty — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 9, 2021

Chilly air will likely stick around all weekend too, so Friday night/Saturday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning may be times to watch out for hard freezes.

Expect some Frost Advisories, Freeze Watches and Warnings to start coming out in the next few days.

If there is a Freeze Warning issued at some point this weekend, be sure to cover up or bring in (if possible) those sensitive plants! We’ll, of course, keep you updated as the forecast turns chilly this weekend!

Long Ranger as of 2 PM Tuesday, November 9th. Check out Saturday morning’s and Monday morning’s low temperature!