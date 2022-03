JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville.

The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width.

NWS rated the tornado as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with an estimated peak wind of 97 mph.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.