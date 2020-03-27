First round of severe weather possible overnight Thursday into Friday

Good evening! The light rain that has begun to fall in a line stretching from the metro all the way across I-70 isn’t severe, but it’s a sign of things to come Thursday night into Friday.

This line will continue to strengthen over the next hour or two, with a severe thunderstorm watch likely to follow.

Most of our area is under a “slight” risk for severe weather overnight. This is primarily after midnight for a 3-4 hour period.

As this line of storms continues to strengthen, you’ll likely hear them as they move quickly off to the east.

I don’t expect this is a long lasting event in the overnight hours. Our best opportunity for strong to severe storms is likely between midnight to 5 a.m.

Hail looks to be the primary threat with any severe storms that develop into the overnight hours. A secondary threat would be wind gusts between 40-60 mph. Localized flooding isn’t out of the question, either.

These storms will be relatively loud with lots of thunder and hail sizes that could exceed quarter size! We’ll keep you posted online overnight with any updates as this severe weather develops.