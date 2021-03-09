First severe weather chance Wednesday night for KC Metro

Looks like we’ll finally see our first good thunderstorm chance of 2021 coming tomorrow night. Today’s another warm and windy day out ahead of the cold front that’ll come out through and quickly change the forecast here in Kansas City. So get outside and enjoy more sunshine and 70s today!

Possible radar image Wednesday (tomorrow) at 9 AM

Tomorrow may start off wet with a few pockets of drizzle and light showers both before and during the AM drive. No big problems there. A good break of dry and sunny will likely return after lunch Wednesday, letting us warm and gather more energy in the atmosphere. The real action will come Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.

Once the cold front starts moving down into NE Kansas/NW Missouri, there’ll be enough energy to fire up storms. Timing looks to be just after sunset for the first storms to KC’s north and west. Rain & storms will quickly dive southeast into town, bringing heavy rain at times, some gusty wind, and even hail.

Possible radar image as of midnight Thursday. Should be a loud Wednesday night.

Storms moving with the cold front could be strong/severe, the first of the season as well. Primary concern is large hail, followed by the gusty wind.

Storm Prediction Center has included the KC Metro in the “Slight” risk Wednesday night

With the noon update from the SPC today, Kansas City, and surrounding metro counties, has been included in the risk for severe storms. Download the FOX 4 Weather App so you can stay ahead of the storms as they move in Wednesday night!

After this first round of severe weather is past us, the forecast doesn’t exactly quiet down. Thursday will stay wet, especially in the morning as the front continues its southeastward push. But, the cold front still is anticipated to stall out to our south, allowing waves of rain to bubble up along it, keeping rain in the forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Possible rainfall totals by the end of this weekend.

Best chances for localized flooding will be south of I-70 throughout the rest of the week. While there’s no major flooding concerns, swelling of creeks and streams and ponding on roads will likely happen after weeks of dry weather. We’ll keep you updated moving forward!