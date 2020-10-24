First snow chance coming to KC

Well…as next week draws closer, the chances for snowflakes to fall in KC are increasing. Since this is the first solid chance so far this season, it’s important to stay with FOX 4 for changes and more details moving forward. First, let’s focus on the weekend.

Saturday’s official forecast

Saturday looks cool and cloudy (picture Friday’s weather) with highs struggling to get to the mid 40s. We’re still dry throughout today, but Sunday is when we start to see precip. move into the area in the form of rain, especially after lunch.

Possible radar image by 4 PM Sunday

As Sunday changes to Sunday night into Monday morning, cooler air will continue to move in from the northwest, dragging temps down into the upper 20s/low 30s, which will be cool enough at the surface to change precip. over to snow, especially for northern MO and KS.

Possible radar picture by 7 AM Monday

So, go ahead and plan on flakes (or some wintry weather) to fly for the Monday AM drive! It’ll be messy and with it being the first snowfall of the season, there’ll be slowdowns and some accidents. Throughout Monday, the snow and wintry mix will could continue to fall from a Paola-Harrisonville-Marshall line and points to the northwest. Moisture will exit the KC area late Monday into Monday night.

Now, snowfall totals will be the big question for this first winter blast. Models Saturday morning continue to be pretty scattered in their estimations.

Our models continue to point towards plenty of different scenarios.

With “warm” soil and pavement temps cutting down any snowfall at the ground early, we’re staying away from large totals. Right now, a dusting to the south to 2″ north and west of KC is a good bet, but, of course, continue to stay updated with us at FOX 4 this weekend. The main message this weekend is: prepare for some winter weather to start next week.