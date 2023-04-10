KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD blocks off 28th and Broadway because of flash flooding concerns on 4/10/2023. (FOX4 PHOTO)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms caused concerns about flash flooding across Kansas City Monday morning.

Kansas City Police rushed to block off Broadway at 28th Street in midtown when the water started to rise.

Other areas that normally see flash flooding also experienced similar issues.

Emergency responders say flash flooding happens incredibly quickly normally due to heavy rainfall.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, flash flooding can sweep away cars and quickly damage trees and streets.

They say if you can’t see the road, don’t drive through the water.