KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wintry weather is causing issues for people trying to get out of town for Christmas.

Nearly two dozen canceled flights greeted travelers at Kansas City International Airport early Thursday morning, with more likely throughout the morning.

Some travelers said they arrived at the airport hours before their scheduled flight in hopes of leaving town before the worst of the storm arrived.

Behind the scenes, crews are working to keep the airport running and as many flights on schedule as possible.

Joe McBride, Kansas City Aviation spokesperson, said it takes airport work crews 45 minutes to clear one of the airport’s three two-mile runways.

Airport workers have a system of closing one runway while using the other two options. They also use snowplows, blowers, and broom trucks, to keep runways open as safe as long as possible.

McBride reminds passengers to check KCI’s website for arrival and departure times — which will also reflect weather-related delays.