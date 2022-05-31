LANSING, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation said that K-5 Highway in Leavenworth county is closed in both directions due to flooding.

The road is closed from Eisenhower Road to East Mary Street/Stranger Road until water recedes from the roadway.

Drivers are reminded to “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.”

Storms and rain have caused flooding and road hazards across the metro. Thousands of customers have lost power throughout the morning in various parts of the city.

In Merriam, a large tree fell near West 57th Street and Mackey Street making the street impassable in both directions.

Evergy is on the way to deal with fallen power lines.

The heavy rain in the area has already broken the daily precipitation record in Kansas City by 7 a.m.

Rain and storms remain in the forecast through Tuesday and could return for the weekend.