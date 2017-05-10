FOX4 Forecast

Video Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Evening Forecast"

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 62° 54°

Saturday

67° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 45°

Sunday

71° / 42°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 71° 42°

Monday

76° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 52°

Tuesday

71° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Wednesday

67° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 49°

Thursday

73° / 43°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 73° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 PM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

10 PM
Rain
100%
57°

57°

11 PM
Rain
100%
57°

56°

12 AM
Rain
100%
56°

55°

1 AM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

2 AM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

3 AM
Rain
80%
54°

53°

4 AM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
65°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

Check out the latest FOX4 Weather forecast in the video above:

Download the FOX 4 Weather app: Android | iPhone

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus