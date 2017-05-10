FOX4 Forecast Video Forecast Friday Evening Forecast Video 7 Day Forecast Hourly Forecast Day Night UV Index Humidity Close Details Close Details 7 Day Forecast Friday 62° / 54° Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 100% 62° 54° Saturday 67° / 45° Times of sun and clouds Times of sun and clouds 0% 67° 45° Sunday 71° / 42° More sun than clouds More sun than clouds 0% 71° 42° Monday 76° / 52° Partly cloudy Partly cloudy 20% 76° 52° Tuesday 71° / 56° Scattered thunderstorms Scattered thunderstorms 70% 71° 56° Wednesday 67° / 49° Mix of sun and clouds Mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 49° Thursday 73° / 43° Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 0% 73° 43° Humidity Close Details Close Details Hourly Forecast 57° 9 PM Rain 100% 57° 57° 10 PM Rain 100% 57° 57° 11 PM Rain 100% 57° 56° 12 AM Rain 100% 56° 55° 1 AM Rain 90% 55° 54° 2 AM Rain 90% 54° 54° 3 AM Rain 80% 54° 53° 4 AM Showers 40% 53° 53° 5 AM Cloudy 20% 53° 52° 6 AM Cloudy 20% 52° 52° 7 AM Mostly Cloudy 10% 52° 52° 8 AM Mostly Cloudy 10% 52° 54° 9 AM Partly Cloudy 10% 54° 56° 10 AM Partly Cloudy 0% 56° 58° 11 AM Partly Cloudy 0% 58° 60° 12 PM Sunny 0% 60° 62° 1 PM Sunny 0% 62° 63° 2 PM Sunny 0% 63° 64° 3 PM Sunny 0% 64° 65° 4 PM Sunny 0% 65° 65° 5 PM Mostly Sunny 10% 65° 64° 6 PM Partly Cloudy 10% 64° 63° 7 PM Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 61° 8 PM Mostly Sunny 0% 61° Check out the latest FOX4 Weather forecast in the video above: Download the FOX 4 Weather app: Android | iPhone Tracking Coronavirus After CDC names new COVID-19 symptoms, local expert offers advice for when to get tested Video Hospice volunteers find new ways to connect with patients even in times of social distancing Here’s how COVID-19 has impacted Kansas City’s real estate market ‘This ain’t the way’: Kansas City mayor raises concerns over Missouri’s plan to reopen on May 4 Video Wyandotte County tracking new clusters of coronavirus cases at two KCK nursing homes Video More Tracking Coronavirus