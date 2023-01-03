KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro received nearly as much rain yesterday as Kansas City normally sees in all of January.

The National Weather Service said 1.08 inches of rain fell on Kansas City Monday. It’s the highest amount of rain that has fallen on Jan. 2 in the metro since 1897.

The Kansas City area normally sees about 1.16 inches of rain during the entire month of January, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday night’s storms moved away from the metro as chillier air moved toward the area, but for now, the weather system is not bringing a threat of significant snow with it.

Temperatures are expected to drop from 50s down into the 30s by Tuesday evening, with temperatures regulating and beginning to feel more like winter in Kansas City.

A chance of rain returns for the metro late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

