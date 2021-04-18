FOX4 Weather Aware special: Be prepared for spring storm season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring storm season is upon us, and the FOX4 Weather team is working for you to provide an outlook at the coming months to help prepare for severe weather.

While we may be off to a slow start, FOX4 meteorologists detail a number of reasons why it’s too soon to let our guard down in this special presentation.

The team also looks back at February’s deep freeze and how it impacts everything from bugs to allergies.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic Joplin tornado. We have a look back at that catastrophic event, and the Linwood tornado from two years ago.