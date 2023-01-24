KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Winter weather prepares its return to the metro, meaning homeowners will be reaching to turn up the thermostat.

There is a program available to some to help make sure that warm air actually stays inside to keep everyone warm.

The U.S. Department of Energy offers a weatherization assistance program to homeowners in all 50 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Kansas

In Kansas, the free weatherization assistance program helps low-income households cover the cost of heating, cooling, and energy efficiency improvements.

It’s funded by Department of Energy and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Eligible families can receive a comprehensive home energy audit, assessing their entire home. Experts say the audit will find inefficiencies and safety concerns.

It will also identify cost-effective improvements, which will be provided free of charge.

To enroll in the program, go to ECKAN.org/weatherization/ or call 785-242-6413.

Missouri

In Missouri, the Department of Natural Resources offers a similar weatherization program.

The program provides cost-effective energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low income households, especially the elderly, children, those with physical disadvantages and others impacted by high utility costs.

The Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City is tasked with handling requests in the Kansas City metro.

Homeowners and renters must complete an application to be accepted into the program. For more information on requirements and to apply, visit caagkc.org/programs/weatherization/.