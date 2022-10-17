KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The first taste of winter is coming to the KC Metro tonight! After noticing high temperatures fall over the weekend, we’ll likely only make it to the low 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies today will stay clear overnight, allowing those temps to dive even farther by tomorrow morning.

Stubborn low pressure to our northeast and slow-moving high pressure to our northwest will continue to send colder and colder air into town.

The proximity of high and low pressure in the Northern U.S. today creates a perfect cold-air conveyor belt over KC.

In preparation, a Freeze Watch over the weekend was replaced by a Freeze Warning for most of the viewing area, basically everyone along and south of 36 Highway.

Freeze Warning in effect tonight through 10 AM Tuesday

And this isn’t just for our area. The freezing temperatures stretch throughout the middle of the country and over towards the Mid-Atlantic states.

Freeze Watches and Warnings posted for a large chunk of the country tonight

This freeze is actually a little ahead of schedule as the average first “light” freeze (temperatures at or below 32 degrees) typically happens on October 27th. Meanwhile, the average first “hard” freeze (temps at or below 28 degrees) waits until November 5th.

Forecasted lows tomorrow are dropping into the low and middle 20s, with very similar numbers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Forecasted low temperatures by 7 AM Tuesday morning

Forecasted low temperatures by 7 AM Wednesday morning

These morning numbers may even threaten some record low temperatures set back in 1972, 50 years ago!

Cover sensitive plants, unhook outdoor hoses and take other precautions ahead of this early freeze! Luckily, this is just a two-morning event as we’re warming fast starting Wednesday.

Thanks to a wind shift out of the southwest by the middle of this week, those high temperatures are shooting right back up.

Forecasted highs this week

We’ll be watching for any other big temperature swings as we move throughout the Fall season, and any signs of rain (maybe something Sunday into next Monday) right here!