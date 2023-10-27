KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Freeze Warning will go into effect 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for areas just north and west of the Kansas City metro.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected for portions northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning is expected to expand to include the Kansas City metro for Sunday and Monday.

According to the FOX4 Weather Team, high temperatures on Saturday will struggle to make it into the middle 40s with rain arriving by early afternoon.

The showers will last through Saturday evening and into Sunday morning. Then the air will be cold enough to mix in some light sleet or flurries on Sunday afternoon, though impacts are not expected.

A hard freeze will happen Monday morning with lows in the middle 20s.

Frost and freeze conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the National Weather Services says they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.