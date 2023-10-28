KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire Kansas City metro Saturday beginning at 11 p.m. and will last through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be around 30 degrees with widespread 20s by Monday morning.

The last time temps were below freezing for KCI was April 23.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the National Weather Service says they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Rain and possibly some sleet and flakes may mix in before midnight and again on-and-off Sunday.

Wintry accumulations will be very, very light, according to the FOX4 Weather Team.